SSA spokesperson Hinkle said, however, that the agency's anti-fraud units are highly successful at detecting fraud. The agency is proposing to add $10 million to its anti-fraud efforts in 2020. Last year, it added anti-fraud units in Honolulu, Hawaii; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The SSA now has 43 units across 37 states and territories.

Data privacy expert King said using social media when evaluating disability claims comes with a lot of questions and can be highly irresponsible. She said a person's posts should be used only to flag cases that need follow-up with in-person research. Otherwise, she said it seems like a faulty system because people have such varying ways of using social media. Said King: "It's not a recording of your life."