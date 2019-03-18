News
2 Dead After Small Plane Crash At Sundance Airport In OKC
Monday, March 18th 2019, 3:44 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people are dead following a small plane crash at Sundance Airport in Oklahoma City.
According to officials, the crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Monday, when the plane crashed off the runway.
One man has died and one woman is dead, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the crash.
The names of the victims have not been released.
This is a developing story.