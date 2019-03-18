Barto first came to the attention of authorities in 2000 after administrative charges were brought forward that he molested two young girls in the 1990s. Barto was temporarily stripped of his medical license, but after the administrative judge and prosecuting attorney recused themselves, the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine voted 7-2 to throw out the case and allow Barto to continue practicing, citing that the allegations were "incongruous to his reputation." The Laurel County community supported Barto at the time. They held a rally at a local restaurant where he denied the allegations and even wore ribbons at a high school football game in a show of solidarity.