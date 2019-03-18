Nowata County Sheriff, Deputies Resign Over Jail Concerns
NOWATA, Oklahoma - Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett resigned Monday, and practically all of her employees resigned as well.
The mass resignation comes after Judge Carl Gibson ordered Barnett to return prisoners to the County Jail, despite a carbon monoxide leak that has not been repaired.
Sheriff Barnett said she could not obey the order because it would jeopardize the lives of prisoners.
"I believe in doing the right thing and I am not going to stand down from doing the right thing," said Barnett.
The Undersheriff, Head Dispatcher, the jailers, all deputies, and even K-9 officer Ranger have now resigned. Barnett said the order wasn't the final straw it was what happened last Thursday that let her know she couldn't continue.
"I guess Nowata County will continue their search for a sheriff who will do what they want because I am not that sheriff," said Barnett. "I will not sweep things under the rug for Nowata County, I am not going to do the wrong thing."
In February the jail was evacuated because of a carbon monoxide leak. Barnett said last week Judge Carl Gibson offered her a vacation and a pay raise to reopen it though no repairs were done and that's when she knew she couldn't stay.
"You think I can be bought off like that? No. And you think that's what it was. Yes. I mean why would someone say that to me? I didn't make it up," said Barnett.
In court Monday, Judge Carl Gibson told Barnett she had a very clear directive to move prisoners back in; that she couldn't choose orders to obey and when Barnett said she had resigned the judge said that didn't matter. Barnett left the courtroom surrounded by supporters confident in her decision.
"I will continue to support Nowata County but under this environment, it is impossible for me to continue," said Barnett.
On March 4 auditor told Nowata County Commissioners that the county jail isn't safe, sanitary or secure. In this report she suggests either building a new jail, making repairs to the existing one, or contracting with other counties to house inmates.
Gaping holes in walls, exposed vents and wires, a poorly secured dispatch area, toilets and sinks that don't work and black mold. These are just some issues mentioned by Michelle Robinette in her report on the Nowata County Jail.
Nowata County Commissioner Troy Friddle says some of the issues could be improved by how the sheriff manages the jail. Robinette argued there are major and costly security concerns beyond how the sheriff runs the jail that needs to be addressed.
"Everybody sees your view but where do we get the money to do that?" said Nowata County Commissioner Troy Friddle.
Some dispatchers have remained in the office to handle calls. It is not clear who will respond to calls for law enforcement in the County.