News
2 Suspects In Custody, 1 On-The-Run After Police Pursuit In SW OKC
Monday, March 18th 2019, 12:08 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two suspects are in custody and one is on-the-on following a short pursuit in SW Oklahoma City, according to police.
The pursuit ended at Southwest 24th Street and Broadway when the suspects bailed from the vehicle, according to officers.
Officers said they were in search of two females and a male in the area. Two females were caught a short time later and were taken into custody.
Police are still searching for the male suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.