3 Arrested In Death Of Oklahoma Teen
Monday, March 18th 2019, 9:58 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of an Oklahoma teen.
On March 15th around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 2700 block of N. Lindsay Avenue. Responding officers arrived to find the victim, identified as 18-year-old, Jake McClain, dead.
Three suspects, 20-year-old Seth Tisho, 22-year-old Jonate Jefferson and 22-year-old Elijah Wilson, were all arrested shortly after the shooting occurred, officials said.
According to police, McClain and Tisho drove from Idabel to Oklahoma City to conduct and illegal transaction.
McClain was shot and killed by Johnson during the deal, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.