Woman Found Guilty In 2017 Death Of Tecumseh Officer Receives 25 Year Sentence
TECUMSEH, Oklahoma -
The woman found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
That's according to the Shawnee News-Star. Brooklyn Williams was found guilty of second-degree murder last month. She was driving a fugitive, Byron Shepard who is accused of shooting and killing Officer Terney.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in Shepard's case his trial is expected to start in October.