Home Destroyed In Fire Near Lake Overholser
Monday, March 18th 2019, 4:53 AM CDT
BETHANY, Oklahoma - A Bethany home is a complete loss following a house fire near Lake Overholser, Monday morning, according to fire officials.
The fire was near Northwest 30th Street and East Overholser Drive, firefighters said.
No one was inside the home during the time of the fire, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the scene after a neighbor reported the fire.
A neighbor said the house acts as a Sunday School for the India Prentecostal Church of God.
This is a developing story.