Metro Community Gathers To Pray Following New Zealand Mosque Shootings
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Standard was on full display Sunday as hundreds of all faiths gathered to support the local Muslim community.
It was a gathering Adam Soltani, executive director of CAIR, wishes could happen under happier circumstances
“It's heartbreaking. I think it's our worst nightmare come true,” Soltani said.
The Oklahoma Council on American Islamic Relations set up the vigil with numerous local religious leaders, to pray for the victims of Friday’s massacre in New Zealand.
The shootings in two mosques killed 50 and left dozens of other worshippers injured.
“The spiritual leader of the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City had some relatives in New Zealand that, thankfully, were safe from the tragedy. So yes, there are people with relations over there,” Soltani said.
Each member of the Oklahoma City mosque was surrounded by love and prayers, not just from each other, but from non-Muslim supporters and religious leaders too,
“I was here today because I love my Muslim family friends and community and there's no other place that I wanted to be,” Reverend T. Sheri Dickerson of Black Lives Matter said.
Rabbi Abby Jacobson of Emanuel Synagogue also spoke and showed her support.
“In the face of evil a lot of people feel powerless and this was something that we could do to be supportive,” Jacobson said.
Support also came in phone calls from the police department, from flowers from strangers and from words of love and encouragement.
Oklahoma is a special place and I think, it shows time and time again that we not only come together to celebrate the great things that are happening in Oklahoma,” Soltani said.