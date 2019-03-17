News
NCAA Announces Teams To Play At BOK Center
Two Big 12 teams, one AAC team and a former Sooner coach are headed to Tulsa for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.
In the Midwest region, six-seed Iowa State will face no. 11 Ohio State, and no. 3 Houston—coached by former Oklahoma head coach Kelvin Sampson—will face off with no. 14 Georgia State.
For the West region games, Texas Tech earns a three seed, and will face no. 14 Northern Kentucky, while six-seed Buffalo will face the winner of the Arizona State/St. John’s “First Four” game.
All first round games will be Friday, with second round games on Sunday.