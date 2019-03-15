OHP Uses Unique Tool To Help Convict Man Responsible For Trooper's Death
Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrapped up a two-day seminar to help troopers across the country with a unique tool called INPUT-ACE.
That software was most recently used last week to convict the man responsible for a trooper's death in July of 2017.
OHP says it's the first time their department has ever presented forensic video in court.
“Our investigators actually used it in the Lt. Heath Myer trial that went last week,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. James Loftis.
Unlike previous videos used in other trials the dash cam video presented in trial was run through INPUT-ACE.
A software system that allows law enforcement, trained on the program, to zoom in, clarify and play multiple videos simultaneously.
These tools played a critical role in the D’Angelo Burgess trial.
“We were able to take the in-car cameras from both units that were involved in the pursuit, place them side by side and link them together in time so that the judge and the jurors see those side by side stitched together in the same moment in time,” said Loftis.
Jurors watched as Burgess triggered the fatal pursuit moments after he was stopped and then took off.
They watched as the chase continued and other troopers were called in to help.
“So, it shows the judge and jury how fast they were going at the specific point in time, where they were when they hit the brakes and things like that, it’s a good demonstrative tool to show the jury,” said Loftis.
The jury watched as Lt. Heath Myer exited his unit before grabbing stop sticks from his trunk.
Then as he stepped out of frame jurors listened and watched in horror the moment Meyer was struck by a fellow trooper.
Jurors later told them the software video solidified in their mind that there wasn't enough time for troopers to avoid the collision.
Leading them to convict Burgess for Meyer's death.
Investigators have used the software in at least a dozen other cases.