Levi, if Herman were coaching my alma mater, I’d be all in. I’m sure that the winning would overcome the personal style I prefer. But Riley’s not only more my kinda guy, but being. He’s been convincing. One former OU head coach told me that’s Riley is the rarest of effective communicators with his players; “Unbelievable in the locker room – fantastic way that he makes the complicated stuff simple. That’s so important in this business.” I’ve had more college and NFL coaches, Hall-of-Famers, and more football people I trust, swear more to his excellence than maybe any coach ever. Several used similar or the same exact words in describing what separates him from others -- Genius, brilliant, incredible in locker room on game days, & best play design and play-caller in the business. More than once I heard that what separates Riley is that his offenses have answers for anything defenses do -- “You’re always in the right play.”