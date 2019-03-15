Oklahoma Attorney General OKs Governor's Transition Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's attorney general says he's reviewed new Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to separate himself from his business interests and says the governor has taken clear steps to avoid any conflict of interest.
Attorney General Mike Hunter late Friday released a finalized review of Stitt's business transition plan.
Stitt was the founder and CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group, which is currently being converted into a bank, Gateway First Bank.
Hunter says Stitt will still be able to appoint members of the Oklahoma Banking Board because there are adequate checks and balances built into the appointment system.
But he cautioned the governor and his staff should avoid communicating with state agencies on matters in which the governor or his family has a direct financial interest.