OCPD Releases Bodycam Video In Arrest Of Man Who Kidnapped, Held Woman Hostage
OKLAHOMA CITY - Body camera video, released Friday, shows the arrest of a man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend hostage in her own apartment for five days. The suspect is now facing multiple charges.
As Oklahoma City police arrived at the apartment complex Monday night, they found the suspect had barricaded himself and the female victim inside. But the suspect, now identified as 23-year-old Quinten House, claimed that he was alone.
House refused to open the door for officers.
“Officers had reason to believe that not only the female was still in there, but that she was in imminent peril,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police.
Police tried to coax House out of the apartment peacefully, but he resisted, and placed a couch in front of the door.
“Come on out Quinten,” said an officer through the door. “Move the couch for us.”
“At that point, officers forced entry into the apartment where they came face-to-face with the suspect, who immediately surrendered,” Knight said.
As police made their way inside the apartment, Quinten laid on the ground. Authorities located the victim in the back bedroom.
The victim told officers she and House had been in a previous relationship that ended a year ago and had an active VPO against him.
“Why couldn’t you just open the door brother?” asked by an Oklahoma City Policer to House.
“You knew we’d come in,” stated another.
The victim told officers that House wouldn’t let her use the bathroom, eat, or even sleep for five days. She says House also sexually assaulted while she was held captive.
But House claims otherwise.
“I ain’t even know she was here,” claimed House.
“Yeah you did,” stated an officer.
“I swear to God I didn’t know that,” House added.
House was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including violation of a VPO and kidnapping.