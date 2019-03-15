News
Woman Charged With Stabbing Her Mother, A Tulsa County Judge
Friday, March 15th 2019, 4:41 PM CDT
Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -
The Rogers County District Attorney has filed charges against a woman accused of stabbing Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes. Adrienne Smith is charged with one felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police say Smith is the judge's daughter and got into a fight with Judge Holmes last weekend. During the fight, police say Smith stabbed Holmes in the leg.
Related Story: Tulsa County Judge Stabbed By Daughter, Police Say
Originally, police say Smith told them Holmes fell on the knife. Judge Holmes also broke her ankle but says she can't remember how that happened.
Smith is charged with one felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.