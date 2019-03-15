News
Norman PD To Increase Patrol, Hold DUI Checkpoints For St. Patrick's Day Weekend
NORMAN, Oklahoma - For those of you planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend with alcohol, the Norman Police Department wants to remind people not to drink and drive.
The departments says it will increase patrol and hold impaired driving checkpoints in various parts of the city.
According to the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, more than one-third of all motor vehicle crash fatalities involved drunk drivers, officials said.
Anyone who is planning to drink for the holiday weekend is urged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.
Officials say Norman police will show zero tolerance to impaired drivers.