Hunt, who has a record of felony child abuse, was arrested Saturday when he was found sleeping in his vehicle near San Diego International Airport.

Hunt was one of two people detained in the ongoing investigation. The Los Angeles sheriff did not name the so-called person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Antonio Jones, the father of the victim, said the girl had been living with her mother, Taquesta Graham, and she hadn’t let him see the girl.

He and other family members were in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona as Hunt made a brief appearance but did not enter a plea.

“I felt like a monster. I wanted to do to him what he did to her,” Barbara Jones, the girl’s grandmother, told reporters outside the courthouse.

Hunt’s arraignment was postponed until April 16. If convicted, Hunt faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.

Hunt was being held on $2 million bail and could not be reached for comment.

A message left seeking comment from the public defender’s office was not immediately returned.