Emergency Crews Respond To Injury Crash Near Mustang
Friday, March 15th 2019, 11:17 AM CDT
Emergency crews are responded to injury crash involving a semi near Mustang, Oklahoma.
According to authorities, the crash occurred on Highway 4 near Mustang Road when a semi and a vehicle carrying a horse-trailer collided.
At least three people have been transported to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown.
At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.