News
Police Searching For Suspect In SE Oklahoma City Following Pursuit
Friday, March 15th 2019, 4:48 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect Friday morning in Southeast Oklahoma City, officials confirm.
According to OKC police, and officer attempted a traffic stop near Southeast 29th Street and South Central Avenue after running tags on a stolen vehicle. The suspect failed to stop, initiating a pursuit, according to authorities.
The suspect bailed out of his vehicle at Southeast 15th Street and Westwood Boulevard near Rotary Park.
Police were unable to locate the suspect, authorities said.
This is a developing story.