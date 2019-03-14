OKC Police Searching For Serial Armed Robbery Suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY - A serial armed robbery suspect is on-the-run. Police believe he may be involved in three robberies at metro Walgreens, near Southwest 89th and Pennsylvania Avenue.
The most recent robbery happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, March 14. The store's manager told officers that she recognized the suspect.
According to the police report, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
“As the person came in, they jumped over the counter. Ended up threatening the clerk there,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police.
The report says the suspect pulled a mask over the pharmacist's face, and demanded he hand over bottles of opioids and Xanax.
“He went to the area where they keep the narcotics, grabbed as many narcotics as he could. And then jumped back over the counter and fled the scene,” said MSgt. Knight.
The store manager called 911 after recognizing the suspect when he walked through the door. The manager believed the suspect was the same person who robbed the store in February.
Police are investigating whether this suspect was one of three people arrested after holding up a Walgreens at Northwest 50th and May Avenue around that same time.
“Investigators are working on seeing if there’s surveillance cameras there, what they may have captured, and any information that will lead to the suspect,” said MSgt. Knight.
If you happen to know the whereabouts of this person, you’re asked by Oklahoma City Police to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.