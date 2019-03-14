The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco and alleges the students were denied a fair opportunity for admission. The class action complaint was brought on behalf of "All individuals who, between 2012 and 2018, applied to UCLA, USC, USD, Stanford University, UT-Texas at Austin, Wake Forest University, Georgetown University, or Yale University, paid an admission application fee to one or more of these universities, with respect to an admission application that was rejected by the university."