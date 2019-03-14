News
Vehicle Fire Prompts Road Closure On EB I-44 In SW OKC
Thursday, March 14th 2019, 11:48 AM CDT
Updated:
A vehicle fire was reported Thursday on Interstate 44 in southwest Oklahoma City.
The crash happened near SW 104th Street and caused all eastbound lanes to be shut down due to the wreck.
The crash involved two vehicles. One person was temporary trapped in a vehicle that caught on fire but was able to get out of the vehicle.
Two people have been taken to local hospitals.
Officers are diverting traffic to SW 119 Street.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com