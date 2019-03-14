News
Lights Along Bricktown Canal To Be Replaced
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Changes could be coming to the Bricktown canal, months after a fatal accident.
Last September a man was electrocuted and died when a light fixture gave way. Now, city officials are looking at other lighting options.
A city spokesperson told News 9 FSB Architects and Engineers were hired to study the lighting. The company recommended replacing all of the fixtures.
The age and condition of the lights were the deciding factors.
City officials said they are close to going out to bid for the work. Their budget is $260,000.
FSB said they didn't go into detail about the type of lights the city should consider, but the company did have a few suggestions.
That includes lights on poles or adjacent buildings.
In the meantime, the city says the lights are inspected daily.