Lawton Man Faces Murder Charges For Fatal New Year's Day Crash That Killed Wife, Father
LAWTON, Oklahoma - The survivor of a New Year's crash that killed his wife and father is now facing two counts of 2nd degree murder.
A warrant was issued Wednesday, March 13 for Jason Lenard of Lawton.
The night of the crash troopers say Lenard ran away leaving his one-month-old in the car with his dead father and wife.
After he was hospitalized, Lenard told troopers his dead wife was responsible for the accident in Jackson County. He said she had been driving.
However, troopers say through extensive testing and reconstruction they are able to prove he was the one behind the wheel.
According to court documents, investigators believe Lenard rang in the New Year while high on drugs and alcohol, and then decided to drive.
"It was a very violent wreck. It began to overturn and throw unrestrained occupants out of the vehicle," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Ronnie Hampton.
Once the car came to a rest, with his wife Angila and his 80-year-old father dead, troopers say Lenard ran leaving his baby behind.
As good Samaritans worked to get help to his baby, Lenard ran and attempted to hide.
"Why leave your family, whether they are dead or in need of medical treatment? Why abandon them and run away from the scene," said Hampton.
Documents show Lenard's blood/alcohol concentration later tested nearly double the legal limit. Marijuana was found in the car and in his blood.
Following the crash, Lenard's baby was placed in custody with her mother's family where they hope she'll remain.
Family members say Lenard has showed no remorse.
In a recent post to Snapchat, Lenard posted a picture of his late wife's insurance payout. It was a check for more than $100,000. With two smiley face emoji's, he captioned it, "That check hit different when that [expletive] got 5 zeros.”
Court documents also show Lenard is a convicted felon, and that he was previously convicted for DUI in 2015.