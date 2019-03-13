Bethany Police Close To Identifying 3rd Body Found Near Lake Overholser
BETHANY, Oklahoma - Police have narrowed their leads in the investigation involving a third body found near Lake Overholser.
Currently, Bethany officers are waiting on the medical examiner to positively identify the male corpse. They said the deceased person was between 50 to 60 years old, and they believe he is local to the area.
The body was found in the woods Tuesday, March 5, by a man riding horseback in the area.
Caller: “I have discovered a dead body ma'am."
911 Dispatch: “You said you're at Lake Overholser?"
Caller: “Yes, but I'm on the northside."
Police said there was blood at the scene, but they aren’t considering the case to be a homicide. They reported there was no sign of trauma to the body.
If a positive ID can be made, officers believe this man had been missing for just over a week. But, they can’t be sure until the state medical examiner reveals its findings.
So far, it’s been difficult.
“Because of the elements, the cold and the weather we have been going through this past month... It's cold one day, it's super-hot, and then it's freezing the next day, and then the rain. It takes a toll on our crime scene, and the person themselves,” said Lt. Angelo Orifice of the Bethany Police Department.
Investigators said they can now confidently say this body is not connected to the two other victims who were found in the lake days earlier.
Those bodies were found on the southside of the lake. Oklahoma City Police confirmed those two victims were connected to a car that was found submerged in water.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will test DNA in the Bethany case to try and positively identify the third body. So far, there is no word on when that report will be ready.