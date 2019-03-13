Traveler Demands To Get Off 737 Max Airplane
OKLAHOMA CITY - The United States is the latest country to ground the Boeing 737 Max U.S. fleet.
The same type of aircraft has crashed twice in less than 6 months, including Sunday in Ethiopia where more than 157 people lost their lives.
However, some travelers have grounded the aircraft from their travel plans.
Business traveler Matt Jeffery was making a trip Tuesday from Denver to Burbank, CA. He told News 9 he did his research before confirming his reservation onboard a 737-800 operated by Southwest Airlines.
However, it was only after Jeffery boarded the plane that he realized it was actually a 737 Max 8.
“I had this wave of anxiety come over my body,” says Jeffery.
He eventually asked to get off the plane and rebooked to another flight.
“It just didn’t feel right,” adds Jeffery.
He says Southwest did not charge him a fee to change flights.
Meanwhile, you can go to websites like www.flightaware.com and find out which aircraft you will be on for future flights.
As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, President Trump grounded the entire U.S. 737 Max fleet.