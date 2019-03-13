Edmond Teen Accused Of Parents Murder Makes First Court Appearance
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond teen who admitted to killing his parents over an argument about satanism made a court appearance.
Elijah Walker, 19, was arraigned on Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder.
The teen's attorney was there for the hearing and said he does not think his client understands the charges due to his mental illness.
Walker had little to say during his arraignment.
The 19-year-old is being held on the 10th floor of the Oklahoma County jail without bond.
Walker was arrested last Monday, after he admitted to shooting his parents, Michael and Rachel Walker multiple times inside their Edmond home.
Police recovered the gun he used along with other weapons from the home. According to a search warrant, the Edmond bomb squad also found four improvised explosive devices and bomb making materials that had the teen's name written on them.
Walker's attorney and his family said he has suffered from severe mental illness for years.
“Eli is very limited in his ability to communicate as a result of his mental illness,” said Derek Chance, Walker’s attorney. “That’s made testing difficult but we’re going to continue those efforts over the next several weeks.”
He believes Walker will be found not competent to move forward in court.
“We’re going to ask a judge to place the case on hold,” said Chance. “So that he can receive treatment.”
Walker is scheduled to be in court again on April 2.