News
Man Arrested On Lewd Proposals To A Child Complaint In Norman
An undercover investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of sending lewd proposals to a person he thought was a child.
George Elliott, 57, was arrested on complaints of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by the use of technology.
The investigation began after a man began speaking to an undercover detective who identified as an underage female from the Norman area.
Investigators said Elliott continued to speak with the detective and made plans to spend the night at a hotel with the underage girl.
Police arrested Elliott after he arrived at the arranged meeting place.