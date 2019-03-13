News
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-44 In NW OKC
Wednesday, March 13th 2019, 4:14 PM CDT
A multiple vehicle crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.
At least five vehicles, including a fire truck, were involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 44 near Pennsylvania Avenue.
Officers are blocking two of the three lanes while they are working the crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
