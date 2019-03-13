All Boeing 737 Max Planes Grounded "Immediately," Trump Says
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump announced Wednesday that all Boeing 737 Max planes will be grounded "effective immediately," after the second such deadly plane crash in five months.
All Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes will be grounded upon landing at their destination, CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports.
"Hopefully they'll come up with an answer, but until they do the planes are grounded," said Mr. Trump, making the announcement during a White House meeting on drugs at the southern border.
Mr. Trump said the decision was based on new information. The decision to ground the planes comes as other nations grounded the aircraft type, and under increasing pressure for the U.S. to follow suit. Canada also called for the grounding of all such planes Wednesday. Mr. Trump said the U.S. didn't have to ground the planes, but it was important to do so for psychological reasons as well as other reasons.
The president said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will make an announcement shortly.
Mr. Trump spoke with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Tuesday, and the executive assured the president he believes the planes are safe.
— CBS News' Grace Lamb-Atkinson contributed to this report.
