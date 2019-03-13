Tulsa Teen Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Broken Arrow Teacher
A Tulsa teen one month away from facing a jury for the shooting death of a Broken Arrow School teacher has entered a blind plea of guilty. A blind plea means Deonte Green is entering the plea without a sentencing agreement and will be sentenced by a judge instead of a jury.
Deonte Green had earlier pleaded not guilty to 20 counts including first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping.
"He was a menace, basically, wherever he went," said then-Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker, interviewed at the time of the crime spree.
School teacher Shane Anderson, 44, was killed in front of his wife and two daughters.
"He comes out of his bedroom and sees a stranger with a gun, and he does not hesitate," Walker said. "He gets in a struggle with Green, and Green shoots. He continues to struggle with Green until he collapsed."
Sentencing is set for July 9.