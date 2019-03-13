"He didn't have inside information about the answers, he was just smart enough to get a near perfect score on demand or to calibrate the score," Lelling said of Riddell.

Court documents accuse Riddell of getting paid by admissions consultant Rick Singer who was collecting money from the wealthy parents, including Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Singer typically paid Riddell $10,000 for each student's test, prosecutors said.

The IMG website had identified Riddell as a "ranked ATP Tour tennis professional." ATP Tour records show he competed in 10 low-level tournaments between 2003 and 2005 - four in singles, six in doubles - and went 0-10 in matches, never winning a single set. His career earnings were $892. According to the ATP, Riddell never had a singles ranking, and his doubles ranking was never higher than 1,601st in the world.

Riddell had a 78-43 singles record and 92-46 doubles record while at Harvard, according to College Tennis Online.

CBS affiliate WTSP reports that IMG issued the following statement Tuesday night about Riddell's arrest: "Today we were made aware of the charges against Mark Riddell. Riddell has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate this matter. "