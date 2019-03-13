On Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump questioned efforts calling for his impeachment on Capitol Hill, asking how could lawmakers impeach a man "who is considered by many to be the president with the most successful two years in history, especially when he has done nothing wrong and impeachment is for 'high crimes and misdemeanors?'" Threats of impeachment proceedings have been renewed as multiple congressional investigations into the president's associates and potential ties to the Russian government have ramped up in Washington.