New Details On Norman Bus Crash Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY - We are getting a new inside look into the investigation of a crash involving a Norman Public School district bus.
This crash happened back in September as 24 girls, two adults and the bus driver were heading to Sea World. The accident happened near Lampasas, Texas.
At least one student was severely injured in the accident.
The driver of the bus was Cleveland Elementary School principal Ty Bell.
New drone video and pictures show luggage thrown about, cracked windows inside the bus and further damage.
The more detailed reconstruction packet News 9 obtained explains how troopers came to the conclusion that the bus hydroplaned. Weather reports and witness statements were some items included.
Bell was eventually cited for unsafe speed, but that doesn’t mean he was going above the speed limit. That charge just means he was unable to control the bus in the conditions on that day.
A statement from the bus driver carrying the boys on the trip said their buses are only able to go 70 miles per hour. He also says he was following just behind the first bus. The speed limit on the road where the crash happened, according to the reconstruction packet, was 75 miles per hour.
In recent months an attorney for one family that had a student on the bus alleged, in court documents, that Bell was using his phone.
There was a camera on the bus that could show what unfolded prior to the accident.
The school district and their insurance provider are in the midst of a civil lawsuit with the families. The suits purpose is to divide up insurance funds.
In February, a Cleveland County District Court Judge ruled that the video would not be made available to the public. But the ruling also said those involved in the civil suit would get to see the video.
News 9 requested the video from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The department was able to get the video through a grand jury subpoena, but a staff member told News 9 the request is now up to the Texas Attorney General.
He has 45 days to make a decision.