On February 25, 2019 we were contacted by our 17-year-old son, who is a senior at Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma. We were informed by him that a couple hours prior he had been assaulted by another student and that the school had done nothing about it.

As part of a week-long annual fundraising effort, students who donated $1 to the school could wear clothing during school hours that are not usually permitted.(Son's name )donate to the school and chose to wear his “MAGA” Make America Great Again hat. That day there was a black light ceremony and the other student was wearing a yellow reflective vest so that it would glow under the black lights.

After speaking with one of his teachers our son was walking through the hall of the school at which time another student, that had earlier asked our son, “Are you proud of what you are wearing?” to which (son) replied, “Yes I am” started to approach him. Prior to this day (our son) did not know the student and had no previous contact with him. (Our son) thought the student was going to engage in a conversation with him and was caught off guard when the other student began to get irate with him.

We have viewed the school surveillance video as well as the cell phone recorded video of the incident and have been informed that disciplinary action has taken against the 18-year-old student.

As parents we are deeply disturbed by the actions of the other student and have met with the Edmond City Attorney and are proceeding with municipal assault and battery charges.

We are proud that our son has and will continue to show his patriotism, love for his country, and support for the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump.