Kids Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are looking into a growing problem on the northwest part of town.
Police say kids have been throwing rocks at passing cars near Whitehall and Candlewood Drive. Police arrested one juvenile Sunday night, and are looking for two others.
Neighbors say it’s a growing problem.
Angel Moreno lives nearby. “A lot of it has to do with awareness,” he said. “You know kind of clamp down on stuff with your kids. And try to keep the undesirable people out, cause there are lot of good people who live here you know around the neighborhood.”