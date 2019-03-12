Emma received mail from people all over the world, but nothing could top her experience this weekend. Nearly 40 police departments from across Wisconsin stopped by the Mertens family house on Saturday — with over 35 K-9 dogs in tow. "They told us that 'a couple' police dogs would be stopping by to surprise Emma. We had no idea over 35 would show up! It was like a parade of squad cars and police dogs!" Geoff told CBS News. The surprise was organized by a friend whose husband is a police sergeant.