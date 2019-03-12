Oklahomans With Disabilities Share Stories, Lobby For Change At State Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY - Hundreds of disabled Oklahomans and their advocates spent the day at the State Capitol talking with lawmakers.
Tuesday, March 12 was the annual People with Disabilities Awareness Day at the Capitol. It’s a day when those with disabilities can share their stories with lawmakers and lobby for change.
When Leah Campbell of Mustang was just 10-years-old, she suddenly went blind. Twelve years later, Campbell woke up one morning and was paralyzed from the chin down. She was diagnosed with a rare disorder called Neuromyelitis Optica. She now attends therapy.
“I am doing occupational and physical therapy twice a week,” Campbell said. “I do aquatic therapy once a week and therapeutic horseback riding once a week. I can sit straight and it’s helping with breathing which helps with cardiovascular. And of course, it’s not covered by insurance.”
Campbell is asking lawmakers for help.
“Keeping the advantage program going and with Medicare being able to improve things don’t always tend for you to get better and be paid for,” Campbell said.
Charlie Tipps, the program manager for Visual Services, is going office to office, reminding lawmakers that “disabled” doesn’t mean “incapable”. He’s been blind since birth.
“I was sent to school, got an undergraduate and graduate degree in rehabilitational counseling,” said Tipps. “I have been a rehabilitation teacher for the blind, a vocational rehabitational counselor and now a program manager.”
Tipps is asking lawmakers to find ways to expand employment opportunities for the handicapped. He says working gives people a feeling of self-worth, something that folks with handicaps really need.
“We don’t let the disability or blindness defeat us,” said Tipps.
Attendees at the event spoke with News 9, saying overall Oklahoma does well providing services and jobs for those with handicaps. But, they say, the state can always do better.