Trailer Filled With Man's Possessions Stolen From OKC Motel Parking Lot
OKLAHOMA CITY - Twenty years of one man’s life kept in a trailer was stolen in under 60 seconds. It happened at the Red Roof Inn located at 7800 C A Henderson Boulevard on March 4, around 9:30 a.m.
Chris Darnell travels the country for work. His work gear, tax documents and family photos were inside the trailer.
Darnell estimates his loss at $50,000.
“I've worked my tail off since I was a small child,” said Darnell. “It’s just not right.”
An older rusty pickup truck was spotted making several rounds at the motel in broad daylight that morning. Security camera footage shows the theft.
“He then pulls up and kind of blocks my trailer,” said Darnell. “It maybe took 60 seconds for him to cut the hitch lock off, back up to the trailer, and he was gone.”
Darnell believes the suspect knew what he was doing. He says it appears as if the suspect used a blow torch to cut the lock.
Darnell is in Oklahoma City after saying goodbye to his daughter in Alabama going to boot camp. She aspires to join the Marine Corps.
The theft has ripple effects.
“I want to try to help her get a new vehicle and in order to help her do that, I need to go back to work,” said Darnell. “Everything I needed for work except for my welding machine was on the truck was in that trailer.”
Darnell is sticking around Oklahoma City for answers while police search for clues. He hopes somebody may know something.
“How would you like it if you worked your entire life for someone to come and take it in just seconds and you just have to start all over?” said Darnell.
If you have any information, you can contact the Oklahoma City Police Department anonymously at 405-235-7300.
The trailer stolen has an Oklahoma license plate of "9P3376." The items taken will have the initials "CD" or "CJD."