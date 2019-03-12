News
Law Officers Searching For Robber After Pauls Valley Bank Robbery
Tuesday, March 12th 2019, 5:24 PM CDT

A bank in Pauls Valley was robbed Tuesday and law officers are looking for the robber.
The IBC Bank, 700 West Grant Avenue in Pauls Valley, was robbed about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The bank robber was described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and in his 50s.
The robber's vehicle was described as black or dark blue 1990s model Dodge Dakota with paint missing from the hood of the vehicle.
The robber reportedly demanded money from bank employees and received an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the bank robbery.
The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.