New Bill Would Reduce Sentences For Non-Violent Offenders
An effort to reduce sentences for non-violent offenders already serving time is getting a boost.
New numbers show it could reduce the prison population without increasing crime.
In 2016, voters passed State Question 780, a measure to reduce penalties for non-violent drug and property crimes.
Now, there's a bipartisan effort to make 780 retroactive. Opponents fear that could be dangerous. They say some of these non-violent offenders really are violent, but their cases were plea bargained down.
The numbers say otherwise.
Felicity Rose of Forward US said she crunched the numbers and found about 1,000 people would be set free if 780 becomes retroactive, and thousands more could have their sentences reduced.
That's a good way to reduce the prison population, she said, but Oklahoma still has to work on treating those with addiction problems and mental health issues.
The bill to make State Question 780 retroactive passed in the state House of Representatives and is being debated in the Senate.