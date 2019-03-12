Jury Selection Begins In Murder-For-Hire, Animal Endangerment Trial For Joe Exotic
OKLAHOMA CITY - Joe Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic” and the former owner of the G.W Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, was in federal court Tuesday. Jury selection began in his trial for murder-for-hire and animal endangerment charges.
Maldonado-Passage is on trial for allegedly hiring someone to kill one of his most outspoken critics - Carole Baskin the owner of a Florida Animal Sanctuary.
Baskin is listed on the witness list, and potential jurors were asked if they knew or had ever heard of her.
Also, on that witness list was Jeff and Lauren Lowe, who took over the Wynnewood animal park. In early November, the federal indictment was amended to add charges of animal endangerment. Prosecutors will try to prove Joe Exotic shot and killed five tigers and sold cubs.
Jurors were also questioned on if they ever owned exotic animals or were a member of any animal welfare organizations. In addition, they were questioned on if they had ever been to the G.W Exotic Animal Park, and if they were familiar with this case from watching the news.
Due to a scheduling issue, the actual trial will not start until March 25, 2019, and is expected to last two weeks.
Watch Below: Joe Exotic says his prison condition are "deplorable".