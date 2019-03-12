News
Authorities Apprehend Inmate Who Walked Away From Atoka Correctional Center
Tuesday, March 12th 2019, 3:23 PM CDT
ATOKA, Oklahoma - An inmate who walked away from a minimum-security correctional center was taken into custody Tuesday.
Officials say 39-year-old James E. Smith walked away from the Howard McLeod Center Monday night.
Smith was serving several sentences for armed robbery and firearms possession, and was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Tuesday afternoon, ODOC officials said Smith was located and will be returned to the correctional facility. ODOC says Smtih could also face additional charged and will be moved to a higher security facility.