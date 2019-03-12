News
Tulsa Lawyer Clark Brewster Agrees To Represent Stormy Daniels
Tuesday, March 12th 2019, 2:08 PM CDT
Tulsa Attorney Clark Brewster confirms that he has been hired to represent actress Stormy Daniels.
Her former attorney, Michael Avenatti, said in a statement that his firm had terminated their legal representation of her for "various reason that we cannot disclose publicly due to the attorney-client privilege.
The adult film actress sued President Donald Trump over a financial settlement in an alleged affair she said she had with Trump.
Trump has denied the affair. The lawsuit was thrown out of federal court.
Brewster has had a number of high profile clients including former Tulsa Reserve Deputy Bob Bates.