Sapulpa Teacher Charged With Lewd Molestation, Police Say
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Police say a teacher in Sapulpa is charged with lewd molestation after at least two students accused him of groping them.
Police said he’d been grooming two girls for quite some time.
“There's two students who came forward who indicated the teacher had touched them and had put his hands down their shirt,” Sapulpa Lieutenant Troy Foreman said.
Foreman said Begines was "playful" with the girls. The affidavit said the teacher took a Rubix cube from one of the girls and hid it in a supply closet.
When the girl went to get the toy, she told police Begines followed her into the closet and reached his hand down the front of her shirt, groping her.
The affidavit said he whispered to her, "You're going to get me in so much trouble."
"You've got somebody that's in the classroom for an hour, six hours of the day, and something like this is happening,” Foreman said. “That's kind of unnerving for a parent."
The affidavit said both victims also told police Begines would rub his privates on their arms while he "checked their work."
Foreman said there were no warning signs this was going on inside Begines classroom.
"I know that's one of the biggest things that's concerning for a parent,” Foreman said. “I send my child to school each day and I entrust the safety of my child with the school bus driver, with the teachers at the school."
The school district released this statement:
"We are aware of the investigation surrounding a former teacher at one of our schools. On the day the allegation was brought forward we began an investigation in conjunction with Sapulpa Police Department and the teacher was removed from the classroom. As this is a criminal matter involving a former employee, any further questions must be referred to the authorities."
The Creek County District Attorney charged Begines with one count of lewd molestation.