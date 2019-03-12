Plane Turns Around After Mother Forgets Baby At Airport
A Saudi plane headed to Malaysia had a midair emergency when a woman realized she had left her baby in the terminal airport.
According to Gulf News, the incident happened over the weekend. A video of the pilot requesting permission from air traffic control to return has gone viral on social media.
According to Guardian, the transcription of the audio recording says:
“May God be with us. Can we come back?” the pilot asks.
A confused air traffic controller, unsure of the protocol, then responds to a colleague saying:
“This flight is requesting to come back. A passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing.”
The pilot repeats himself, and eventually the air traffic controller gives the OK to return to the airport saying:
“OK, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us.”