Deputies Investigate Body Found In Okmulgee County River
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Okmulgee County Deputies find a body on private property near the Deep Fork River. The Sheriff tells News On 6 he believes it is that of a woman reported missing yesterday.
This is Margerie Childers- her family tells me they called her Margie. They say she loved the outdoors, could noodle with the best of em' and would do just about anything for her family.
"We do believe it is her, by some photographs and pictures. We do have to confirm through the medical examiner’s office," said Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice.
Today, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice says they may have found Margie's body along the Deep Fork River near Nuyaka. It's a heart wrenching ending for Ceilla Sexton - who says she's been looking for her sister since Saturday.
"I wasn't leaving this place. I didn't care if it took me a whole month. I wasn't leaving this place until I found my sister," said Sexton.
Sheriff Rice says his office didn't receive a missing person’s report on Margie until Monday. Ceilla says she was on her way to start looking for her sister for the fourth day in a row when an Okmulgee County investigator called and told her they found a body and wanted her to wait at a nearby church with her family. As soon as the investigator finished at the scene - she says she was told he would come directly to her.
"The families are the victims here. They are the ones that have to deal with it. We just try to be there for them and be supportive," said Rice.
The family says they need to know how Margie died and say the grief they feel over losing her will last a lifetime.