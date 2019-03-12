The original post, which appears to have been edited, did not include the hashtag "basurachallenge." Basura is the Spanish word for "trash." The post now has more than 316,000 shares on Facebook and Román recently created a separate Facebook page for the #basurachallenge specifically in Arizona. Román told CBS News he used the alternate hashtag, as it's "the one being used in Latin America." The #basurachallenge has been tagged in nearly 1,700 posts on Instagram.

He came across the idea of picking up trash, then taking photos for social media, in a post by the travel company Happy Tours GT. Then, he put his own spin on it.

"Due to teens lately making the news about Tide pods, Bird Box, and now the Momo challenge. Maybe I could inspire a few to do something positive," said Román.

Román shared his post with a "before" image of a man in front of a wooded area strewn with trash, then an "after" photo of the man standing behind trash bags. These images were also shared across other social media platforms, by various accounts, with the similar message aimed at "bored teens."

Since the post, many people — including teens — have taken up the #trashtag challenge again and started cleaning up areas, then posting images to social media, across Twitter, Instagram and other social platforms. The hashtag has more than 24,000 posts on Instagram, many in the past week.

Twitter user @frizhbee posted an image of people picking up trash by the side of the road. "I don't have a before-and-after picture, but here's a couple of pictures of me with my family picking up trash from the road side whenever we made a rest stop," she wrote Saturday.

User @RMcNeil2105 posted a "before and after" image of clean-up efforts along the Potomac River, south of Washington, D.C., using the hashtag Sunday.