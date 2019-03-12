News
Police Investigate NE Oklahoma City Drive-By Shooting
Tuesday, March 12th 2019, 9:23 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning near Northeast 12th Street and North Lottie Avenue.
A man was sleeping in bed when he woke up to gun shots and was injured, according to authorities. He called police and told them he thought this was a drive by shooting.
Police said the man was shot multiple time while in bed, but suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
According to authorities, four children from the ages of one to eight were inside the same bedroom during the time of the shooting, but were not injured.
This is a developing story.