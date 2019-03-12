News
Police Investigate Homicide In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officials say the shooting occurred Sunday, March 9, in the 1900 block of SW 8th St.
Arriving officers located one victim, now identified as Arnuflo McClallan.
McClallan was taken to a local hospital where police say he died from his injuries Monday.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.